Governor KP calls for constitution of special committee to address merged districts issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that constitution of a special committee has been requested to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to address the issues and grievances of the merged tribal districts.

This initiative aims to alleviate the sentiments of discontent that have emerged following the integration of these areas into the provincial framework, the Governor said during a meeting with a delegation from the Mamozai National Alliance of Orakzai District, led by President Muhammad Zaman and General Secretary Muhammad Hanif.

The delegation visited the Governor House to discuss various concerns with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, including the plight of temporary displaced persons (TDPs), compensation for the destruction caused by military operations, and other pressing issues. Former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori was also present during the meeting.

Governor Kundi emphasized that the solution to the province's unrest and challenges lied in the hands of its own people. He said, "Only we, the residents of this region, can correct our situation. No one else will resolve our issues. When peace is restored, tourism will flourish, businesses will grow, and our province will become the most prosperous in the country."

The Governor also highlighted concerns regarding the funds allocated to the merged districts after the merger of FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He pointed out that, instead of being spent on the merged districts, these funds have been diverted to the settled districts of the province, leading to the deprivation of tribal areas' rightful share.

"I request the Prime Minister to form a committee to ensure that the funds meant for the merged districts are utilized within those areas," Kundi said.

Additionally, the Governor assured the delegation that he would personally engage with relevant authorities to address issues related to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other concerns, and work towards their resolution.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with Jalal Hussain Bangash, Secretary of Anjuman-e-Hussainia has emphasized the importance of sincere efforts to resolve the situation in Kurram district and ensure lasting peace in the area.

He stressed that the active participation of all stakeholders is essential to achieve this goal.

During the discussion, the Governor expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Kurram district, saying that unrest in the area is affecting the entire province.

Governor Kundi underscored the urgent need for a joint, empowered jirga (tribal council) to address the ongoing issues and improve the situation in Kurram.

"The formation of a unified jirga with authority is crucial to resolve the problems in Kurram district. All stakeholders must come together and agree on a course of action," he said.

He also announced that an All-Parties Jirga would be established on an urgent basis to work towards finding a sustainable solution to the unrest in the district.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to bringing all relevant parties together to create a clear plan to restore peace and stability in Kurram.