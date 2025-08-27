Governor KP Calls For International Support In Flood Rehabilitation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that his visit to Spain and Belgium resulted in successful diplomatic and welfare engagements, particularly with international aid organizations, to ensure the swift and complete rehabilitation of recent flood victims.
Speaking at a press conference in Barcelona alongside leaders of the Pakistan Federation Spain, Ayaz Abbasi, Pervaiz Jani, Raja Mukhtar Soni, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, and PPP Spain President Chaudhry Ishtiaq, Governor Kundi stressed that overseas Pakistanis are the nation’s pride and wealth, noting that once again they have assured full support for flood-affected families.
He said the devastating floods had forced him to shorten his tour of Spain, while dismissing the Chief Minister of KP’s statement about “no need for foreign aid” as ridiculous.
“Does the province have the resources and capacity to restore destroyed districts and highways on its own?” he questioned, adding that thousands of families are currently living in tent villages and urgently require help.
Governor Kundi also highlighted Spain’s continued support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and Palestine, and revealed that cooperation is being expanded in the tourism sector.
Discussions were also held to enhance higher education opportunities for Pakistani students.
He invited the Governor of Catalonia to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to project the province’s peaceful and positive image.
Responding to a question on new provinces, he clarified that such matters must be decided on administrative rather than linguistic or emotional grounds.
He further expressed hope for positive progress regarding dual nationality arrangements with Spain.
