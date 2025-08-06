Governor KP Calls For Unity Of Religious Leaders To Defeat Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the war against terrorism is a collective responsibility and that lasting peace is essential for the province’s development.
He emphasized that all schools of thought must work together to eliminate extremism and ensure progress and prosperity in the region.
He was addressing the National Stability Pakistan Conference held at a local hotel here on Wednesday as the chief guest.
The event was organized by Majlis Ulema Pakistan and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and security forces for their success in Operation Maraka-e-Haq Bunyanum Marsoos.
The conference was attended by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Provincial Minister Adnan Qadri, along with prominent scholars, religious leaders, political and social figures, and youth from various walks of life.
Governor Kundi appreciated the efforts of Majlis Ulema Pakistan for organizing the event to promote national unity and highlight the achievements of the armed forces.
Paying homage to the martyrs, he said their sacrifices are a source of pride for the nation.
He also condemned India’s false accusations regarding the Pulwama incident, saying that under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan gave a befitting response and foiled the enemy’s malicious designs.
Highlighting the importance of Operation Maraka-e-Haq Bunyanum Marsoos as a historic military achievement, the Governor said it laid a solid foundation for peace and stability in the country.
He urged religious scholars to play a more active role in promoting tolerance, national unity, and patriotism to help overcome the country’s social and economic challenges.
