Open Menu

Governor KP Calls For Unity Of Religious Leaders To Defeat Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Governor KP calls for unity of religious leaders to defeat terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the war against terrorism is a collective responsibility and that lasting peace is essential for the province’s development.

He emphasized that all schools of thought must work together to eliminate extremism and ensure progress and prosperity in the region.

He was addressing the National Stability Pakistan Conference held at a local hotel here on Wednesday as the chief guest.

The event was organized by Majlis Ulema Pakistan and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and security forces for their success in Operation Maraka-e-Haq Bunyanum Marsoos.

The conference was attended by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Provincial Minister Adnan Qadri, along with prominent scholars, religious leaders, political and social figures, and youth from various walks of life.

Governor Kundi appreciated the efforts of Majlis Ulema Pakistan for organizing the event to promote national unity and highlight the achievements of the armed forces.

Paying homage to the martyrs, he said their sacrifices are a source of pride for the nation.

He also condemned India’s false accusations regarding the Pulwama incident, saying that under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan gave a befitting response and foiled the enemy’s malicious designs.

Highlighting the importance of Operation Maraka-e-Haq Bunyanum Marsoos as a historic military achievement, the Governor said it laid a solid foundation for peace and stability in the country.

He urged religious scholars to play a more active role in promoting tolerance, national unity, and patriotism to help overcome the country’s social and economic challenges.

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seat ..

Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..

2 hours ago
 Children eat meals while listening to my item song ..

Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears ..

Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade

2 hours ago
 UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collabo ..

UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration

3 hours ago
 MoF partners with Institute of Management Accounta ..

MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certif ..

3 hours ago
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Desig ..

Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed

3 hours ago
 KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time ..

KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Champ ..

Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship

4 hours ago
 UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025

UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025

4 hours ago
 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million ..

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million H1 revenue

4 hours ago
 Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan