Governor KP calls on Governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed political situation, law and order situation in KP and matters of mutual interest during a meeting

at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

Both leaders expressed good wishes for the speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that everyone should play a role for the development and stability of the country.

He said all the parties including the opposition should be on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor Punjab emphasized inter-provincial cultural and educational exchanges.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said that the improvement in the law and order of the province is a priority. He said that communication and cooperation between the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces will be strengthened.