Open Menu

Governor KP Calls On Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Governor KP calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed political situation, law and order situation in KP and matters of mutual interest during a meeting

at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

Both leaders expressed good wishes for the speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that everyone should play a role for the development and stability of the country.

He said all the parties including the opposition should be on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor Punjab emphasized inter-provincial cultural and educational exchanges.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said that the improvement in the law and order of the province is a priority. He said that communication and cooperation between the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces will be strengthened.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Law And Order Sardar Saleem Haider Same Faisal Karim Kundi All Opposition

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

3 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

4 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

4 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

5 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

6 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

8 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan