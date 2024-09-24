Governor KP calls on President Zardari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi called on President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari at the President House.

The discussion focused on various issues affecting the province, including security, economic stability and the welfare of its residents.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi briefed the President Zardari about the recent terrorist attack on a convoy of foreign diplomats in Swat, as well as the rising incidents of terrorism in the southern districts and merged tribal areas.

He highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

President Zardari commended Governor Kundi for his efforts towards the overall improvement of the province.

He assured his full support for the development and prosperity of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts.