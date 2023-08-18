Governor KP chairs Pakistan Red Crescent Merged area meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The meeting of Pakistan Red Crescent merged districts under the Chairmanship of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali were held here at Governor House on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Red Crescent for the erstwhile tribal districts, Imran Khan, members of the managing committee, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mazhar Irshad and others.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was presented regarding the overall performance, aims and objectives, community services of Red Crescent District Branch.

The meeting also approved the nomination of 11 members for the managing committee of Pakistan Red Crescent.

Pakistan Red Crescent is a great name and position in humanitarian services, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

He said the services of the Red Crescent for suffering humanity were commendable.

The Red Crescent should involve the local community in humanitarian services, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

The Red Crescent should establish strong links with benefactors at the local level, Haji Ghulam Ali further added.

At the local level, philanthropists and local communities are helpful for services and cooperation in natural disasters, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said.

The governor urged the Red Crescent to prepare a list of volunteers at the Tehsil and District level in all the merged districts so that each and every work related to the people could be accomplished in an appropriate manner.