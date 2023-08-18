Open Menu

Governor KP Chairs Pakistan Red Crescent Merged Area Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Governor KP chairs Pakistan Red Crescent Merged area meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The meeting of Pakistan Red Crescent merged districts under the Chairmanship of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali were held here at Governor House on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Red Crescent for the erstwhile tribal districts, Imran Khan, members of the managing committee, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mazhar Irshad and others.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was presented regarding the overall performance, aims and objectives, community services of Red Crescent District Branch.

The meeting also approved the nomination of 11 members for the managing committee of Pakistan Red Crescent.

Pakistan Red Crescent is a great name and position in humanitarian services, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

He said the services of the Red Crescent for suffering humanity were commendable.

The Red Crescent should involve the local community in humanitarian services, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

The Red Crescent should establish strong links with benefactors at the local level, Haji Ghulam Ali further added.

At the local level, philanthropists and local communities are helpful for services and cooperation in natural disasters, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said.

The governor urged the Red Crescent to prepare a list of volunteers at the Tehsil and District level in all the merged districts so that each and every work related to the people could be accomplished in an appropriate manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali All

Recent Stories

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

26 minutes ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

3 hours ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

4 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

4 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

4 hours ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan