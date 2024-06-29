Open Menu

Governor KP Clarifies To Personally Bear Kundi Farm's Expenses

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Governor KP clarifies to personally bear Kundi Farm's expenses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday clarified to personally bear the expenses of Governor House Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement issued from Tajikistan, he said declaring Governor House Dera Ismail Khan as Governor House Peshawar and using it as a camp office was a legal requirement and necessity for other officials.

The Governor House Dera Ismail Khan was declared Governor House Peshawar for the same legal requirement, but I will bear its expenses personally, he said and added, for more than the last 24 years, I have been active in practical politics.

Our family also participates in politics and we have been bearing all these expenses from our own pocket. I will continue to bear the expenses of Governor House Dera Ismail Khan from my pocket, he clarified

The Governor said that the decision to grant Kundi Model Farm DI Khan the status of a government residence was based on providing accommodation to security personnel and staff on duty.

Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated his commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that he has never exceeded his delegated powers during his extensive political career.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Dera Ismail Khan Same Tajikistan Faisal Karim Kundi Family All From Government

Recent Stories

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

3 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

3 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

3 hours ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

4 hours ago
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

4 hours ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

5 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan