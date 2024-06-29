Governor KP Clarifies To Personally Bear Kundi Farm's Expenses
Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday clarified to personally bear the expenses of Governor House Dera Ismail Khan.
In a statement issued from Tajikistan, he said declaring Governor House Dera Ismail Khan as Governor House Peshawar and using it as a camp office was a legal requirement and necessity for other officials.
The Governor House Dera Ismail Khan was declared Governor House Peshawar for the same legal requirement, but I will bear its expenses personally, he said and added, for more than the last 24 years, I have been active in practical politics.
Our family also participates in politics and we have been bearing all these expenses from our own pocket. I will continue to bear the expenses of Governor House Dera Ismail Khan from my pocket, he clarified
The Governor said that the decision to grant Kundi Model Farm DI Khan the status of a government residence was based on providing accommodation to security personnel and staff on duty.
Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated his commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that he has never exceeded his delegated powers during his extensive political career.
