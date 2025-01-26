Open Menu

Governor KP Condemns Assassination Attempt On AJK Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Governor KP condemns assassination attempt on AJK Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday condemned the assassination attempt on the Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, calling it a conspiracy against democracy and Kashmir.

In a statement, he emphasized that attacks on political and democratic leadership are intolerable.

Kundi said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always stood firmly against undemocratic forces.

He remarked that those fearful of the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto have repeatedly faced embarrassment and failure.

The Governor also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and demanded that the security of Azad Kashmir's political leadership be ensured.

He called for those responsible for the attack to be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, praised the Pakistan Army for its successful military operations in Khyber, Karak and Lakki Marwat, which resulted in the elimination of 30 terrorists.

Kundi extended congratulations to the army for their efforts and expressed admiration for the soldiers' bravery.

He also reaffirmed that the people of the province have full confidence in the Pakistan Army's fight against terrorism.

