Governor KP condemns attack on check post in Qilla Abdullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday condemned the attack on a check post in Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of two security personnel.

He expressed condolences and saluted the bravery of the soldiers involved in a successful counterattack, which led to the elimination of five terrorists.

The Governor prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their families.

He emphasized that the public stands firmly behind the armed forces in thwarting terrorist agendas.

APP/ash/