Governor KP condemns attack on police in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed condolences over attack on police in Swat.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow and condemnation. He described the incident as "extremely unfortunate," emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Governor Kundi criticized the provincial government's commitment to establishing peace, saying that the government has been encouraging to terrorists.

He asserted that the attack on the police was part of a conspiracy by the enemies of islam and Pakistan.

The Governor conveyed his solidarity with the families of the victims, saying that he shares in their grief and pain over the loss and injuries sustained in the attack.

APP/ash/