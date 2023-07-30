Open Menu

Governor KP Condemns Bajaur Blast, Directs For Expediting Relief Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Governor KP condemns Bajaur blast, directs for expediting relief activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt sympathy with the grieved families over the loss of innocent precious lives in the Bajaur explosion.

The Governor has instructed the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Bajaur to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured.

He firmly opposed granting permission to anyone from any religion to shed the blood of innocent humans.

Haji Ghulam Ali considered those who spill the blood of innocent people as enemies of humanity.

Governor prayed for the elevation of the martyrs of the Bajaur explosion and the speedy recovery of the injured.

In compliance with the Governor's orders, a helicopter has been sent to Bajaur to transfer the injured from the explosion to hospitals in Peshawar.

All hospitals, including Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, have been put on high alert to handle the situation.

Instructions have been given to ensure the availability of all medical assistance for the injured from the Bajaur blast in Lady Reading Hospital and other medical facilities.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Alert Reading Ghulam Ali Sunday All From Blood

Recent Stories

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

14 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan