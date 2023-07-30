Governor KP condemns Bajaur blast, directs for expediting relief activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt sympathy with the grieved families over the loss of innocent precious lives in the Bajaur explosion.

The Governor has instructed the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Bajaur to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured.

He firmly opposed granting permission to anyone from any religion to shed the blood of innocent humans.

Haji Ghulam Ali considered those who spill the blood of innocent people as enemies of humanity.

Governor prayed for the elevation of the martyrs of the Bajaur explosion and the speedy recovery of the injured.

In compliance with the Governor's orders, a helicopter has been sent to Bajaur to transfer the injured from the explosion to hospitals in Peshawar.

All hospitals, including Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, have been put on high alert to handle the situation.

Instructions have been given to ensure the availability of all medical assistance for the injured from the Bajaur blast in Lady Reading Hospital and other medical facilities.