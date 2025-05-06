Open Menu

Governor KP Condemns Balochistan Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Governor KP condemns Balochistan blast

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly condemned bomb blast at security forces' vehicle in the Machh area of Kachhi district Balochistan, which claimed the lives of seven personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly condemned bomb blast at security forces' vehicle in the Machh area of Kachhi district Balochistan, which claimed the lives of seven personnel.

Expressing deep sorrow, the Governor paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and extended condolences to their families.

He prayed for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families.

Governor Kundi said that terrorists disturbing Balochistan’s peace deserve no mercy and vowed that the sacrifices of security forces will not go in vain.

He added that the nation stands firmly with the armed forces against enemies.

APP/ash/

