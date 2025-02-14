Open Menu

Governor KP Condemns Blast In Harnai District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Governor KP condemns blast in Harnai district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday condemned the deadly blast near a laborers' vehicle in Balochistan’s Harnai district.

The tragic incident, which claimed the lives of 11 workers from Swat, has deeply shocked the nation.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of precious lives, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.

Governor Kundi emphasized, “In this moment of grief, I stand with the bereaved families of the innocent workers. We share in their pain and suffering.”

The Governor also condemned the perpetrators of the attack, calling them enemies of peace and humanity. “Those who spill the blood of innocent individuals are enemies of peace and humanity,” he said, underscoring his firm stance against such acts of violence.

Recent Stories

Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Te ..

Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

2 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developi ..

ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards f ..

Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..

5 minutes ago
 Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, ach ..

Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..

18 minutes ago
 Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

1 hour ago
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

3 hours ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

3 hours ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

3 hours ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan