Governor KP Condemns Blast In Harnai District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday condemned the deadly blast near a laborers' vehicle in Balochistan’s Harnai district.
The tragic incident, which claimed the lives of 11 workers from Swat, has deeply shocked the nation.
Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of precious lives, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.
Governor Kundi emphasized, “In this moment of grief, I stand with the bereaved families of the innocent workers. We share in their pain and suffering.”
The Governor also condemned the perpetrators of the attack, calling them enemies of peace and humanity. “Those who spill the blood of innocent individuals are enemies of peace and humanity,” he said, underscoring his firm stance against such acts of violence.
Recent Stories
Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Academic council approves 6 new degree programmes3 minutes ago
-
Krora power project to generate 11.8 MW electricity: CM’s aide3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns blast in Harnai district3 minutes ago
-
Anti-Encroachment3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financial crimes5 minutes ago
-
870th urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar begins13 minutes ago
-
Sardar Bhagat Singh's nephew meet Faisalabad commissioner13 minutes ago
-
FDA action against 4 illegal housing colonies13 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on district performance & good governance13 minutes ago
-
12 arrested over law violations13 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM to distribute Solar Panels at Sukkur Sports Complex23 minutes ago