Governor KP condemns blast in Harnai district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday condemned the deadly blast near a laborers' vehicle in Balochistan’s Harnai district.

The tragic incident, which claimed the lives of 11 workers from Swat, has deeply shocked the nation.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of precious lives, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.

Governor Kundi emphasized, “In this moment of grief, I stand with the bereaved families of the innocent workers. We share in their pain and suffering.”

The Governor also condemned the perpetrators of the attack, calling them enemies of peace and humanity. “Those who spill the blood of innocent individuals are enemies of peace and humanity,” he said, underscoring his firm stance against such acts of violence.