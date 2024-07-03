Governor KP Condemns Bomb Blast Incident In Bajaur
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday condemned the remote-controled bomb blast in the Dama Dola area of Bajaur District, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, including former Senator Hidayatullah Khan and three others
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday condemned the remote-controled bomb blast in the Dama Dola area of Bajaur District, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, including former Senator Hidayatullah Khan and three others.
Expressing heartfelt sorrow over the casualties, Governor Faisal Kundi extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, including the family of former Senator Hidayatullah Khan.
"In this moment of grief, our sympathies are with the affected families. The tragic incident has deeply saddened me," said Governor Kundi.
He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and urged the affected families to find strength and patience in this difficult time.
Recent Stories
US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low
DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement
Custom officials visits NH&MP office
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families
FESCO issues shutdown program
Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II
PM expresses satisfaction at growing Pak, Russian ties marked with shared desire
NY State Assembly Dy Speaker calls for promoting cooperation between US-Pak in e ..
Rain-wind/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Custom officials visits NH&MP office3 minutes ago
-
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG3 minutes ago
-
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM22 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families22 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II22 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction at growing Pak, Russian ties marked with shared desire57 seconds ago
-
NY State Assembly Dy Speaker calls for promoting cooperation between US-Pak in education, health sec ..59 seconds ago
-
UN Secretary-General Calls for Positive Resolution in Imran Khan's case50 minutes ago
-
Gutka supplier arrested, 100 packets seized1 minute ago
-
Rs. 1.38b spent on welfare of police force1 minute ago
-
One killed, 2 injured over old enmity1 minute ago