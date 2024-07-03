Governor KP condemns bomb blast incident in Bajaur

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday condemned the remote-controled bomb blast in the Dama Dola area of Bajaur District, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, including former Senator Hidayatullah Khan and three others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday condemned the remote-controled bomb blast in the Dama Dola area of Bajaur District, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, including former Senator Hidayatullah Khan and three others.

Expressing heartfelt sorrow over the casualties, Governor Faisal Kundi extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, including the family of former Senator Hidayatullah Khan.

"In this moment of grief, our sympathies are with the affected families. The tragic incident has deeply saddened me," said Governor Kundi.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and urged the affected families to find strength and patience in this difficult time.