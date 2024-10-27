Open Menu

Governor KP Condemns Indian Brutalities In IIOJ&K, Urges Implementation Of UN Resolutions

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Governor KP condemns Indian brutalities in IIOJ&K, urges implementation of UN resolutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday condemned Indian forces brutalities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and paid tribute to Kashmiri people struggle for their freedom.

The Governor expressed these views at the eve of Kashmir Black Day.

The Governor lauded the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He said, "For 77 years, India has attempted to suppress the aspirations of the Kashmiri population through illegal actions, with its occupying forces continuing to commit atrocities against them."

Governor Kundi highlighted, "India's actions have deprived Kashmiris of their fundamental democratic rights, violating United Nations resolutions."

He paid tribute to the courage and bravery of the Kashmiri people, saying, "Their sacrifices and struggle for self-determination will be remembered as a golden chapter in history."

He further condemned India's oppressive measures, particularly since August 5, 2019, describing them as attempts to strip Kashmiris of their rights.

Despite these harsh actions, he asserted that the desire for freedom and self-determination among the Kashmiri people remains strong and was growing stronger with each passing day.

The Governor remarked, "Pakistan Peoples Party has consistently advocated for the rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people, praising Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively representing their cause on the international stage as Foreign Minister."

He urged the global community and the United Nations to ensure the implementation of resolutions related to the Kashmir dispute, as a means to establish lasting peace in South Asia.

Kundi reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, promising to strengthen moral, diplomatic, and political cooperation.

He emphasized, "India must recognize that its oppressive tactics will not succeed in suppressing the genuine aspirations and rights of the Kashmiri people."

"Kashmir issue represents a struggle for justice and freedom, with Pakistan standing firmly alongside the Kashmiri population," he concluded.

