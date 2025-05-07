Open Menu

Governor KP Condemns Indian Missile Attacks On Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 02:50 AM

Governor KP condemns Indian missile attacks on Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has strongly condemned India's missile attacks on the Pakistani cities of Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, calling the act a blatant aggression and a grave threat to regional peace.

The Governor said that such provocations by India are unacceptable and that the people and armed forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to deliver a strong and decisive response to any form of hostility.

Expressing deep concern over the targeting the Pakistani areas, he urged the international community to take immediate notice of India’s reckless and irresponsible behavior.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace but warned that any aggression would be met with full force.

He further emphasized that Pakistan’s sovereignty is non-negotiable, and any violation of its territorial integrity, like the attacks on Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, will not go unanswered.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

3 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

3 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

3 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

3 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

3 hours ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

3 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

3 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

4 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

4 hours ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

3 hours ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan