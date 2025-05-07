Governor KP Condemns Indian Missile Attacks On Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 02:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has strongly condemned India's missile attacks on the Pakistani cities of Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, calling the act a blatant aggression and a grave threat to regional peace.
The Governor said that such provocations by India are unacceptable and that the people and armed forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to deliver a strong and decisive response to any form of hostility.
Expressing deep concern over the targeting the Pakistani areas, he urged the international community to take immediate notice of India’s reckless and irresponsible behavior.
Governor Kundi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace but warned that any aggression would be met with full force.
He further emphasized that Pakistan’s sovereignty is non-negotiable, and any violation of its territorial integrity, like the attacks on Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, will not go unanswered.
