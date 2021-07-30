Governor KP condemns Karkhano Bazar grenade attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has condemned grenade attack on a police van in Karkhano Bazar.

In a message issued here on Friday, the Governor said that sacrifices of law enforcers would not go vain and the culprits involved in the incident would be brought to court of law.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members.