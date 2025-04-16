Open Menu

Governor KP Condemns Killing Of Asad Khan, Civil Judge, Slams KP Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Governor KP condemns killing of Asad Khan, civil judge, slams KP Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and anger over the targeted killing of former Kohat District Nazim, Malik Asad Khan, and assassination of senior civil judge along with a lawyer in Nowshera.

In a strongly worded statement, the Governor criticized the provincial government for its failure to maintain law and order, stating that instead of fulfilling its responsibility to ensure peace, the government had left the public at the mercy of terrorists.

He lamented that people from all walks of life across the province were falling victim to terrorism, while the provincial authorities remained criminally silent.

The Governor paid tribute to Malik Asad Khan, describing him as a sincere, hardworking, and patriotic political leader.

He recalled that the family had already made a great sacrifice for the country with the martyrdom of DIG Malik Saad.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Governor Kundi prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s soul and for strength and patience for the grieving relatives.

