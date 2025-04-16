Governor KP Condemns Killing Of Asad Khan, Civil Judge, Slams KP Govt
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and anger over the targeted killing of former Kohat District Nazim, Malik Asad Khan, and assassination of senior civil judge along with a lawyer in Nowshera.
In a strongly worded statement, the Governor criticized the provincial government for its failure to maintain law and order, stating that instead of fulfilling its responsibility to ensure peace, the government had left the public at the mercy of terrorists.
He lamented that people from all walks of life across the province were falling victim to terrorism, while the provincial authorities remained criminally silent.
The Governor paid tribute to Malik Asad Khan, describing him as a sincere, hardworking, and patriotic political leader.
He recalled that the family had already made a great sacrifice for the country with the martyrdom of DIG Malik Saad.
Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Governor Kundi prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s soul and for strength and patience for the grieving relatives.
Recent Stories
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..
NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection of children’s rights, vulner ..
UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russian Prosecutor-General’s Offic ..
Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of Health, Endurance, Longevity, an ..
DCT Abu Dhabi announces agenda of seventh edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi
Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP condemns killing of Asad Khan, civil judge, slams KP Govt16 minutes ago
-
KP IGP takes notice of deadly attack on senior civil judge, lawyer, former Distt Nazim’s brother36 minutes ago
-
Authorities cracks down on illegal constructions in Chiniot36 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to minimize effects of climate change36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 suspects in fast food outlet rampage case36 minutes ago
-
Skills, expertise, innovation play vital role in country's development46 minutes ago
-
Public-sector Mirpur AJK Club elevated at pattern of Islamabad Club46 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal55 minutes ago
-
Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of National Housing Policy 20251 hour ago
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lumpur1 hour ago
-
Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead1 hour ago