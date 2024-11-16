Governor KP Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In Kalat
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Kalat area of Balochistan.
Expressing his deep sorrow over the incident, the Governor paid tribute to the brave security personnel who lost their lives in the attack.
In his statement, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.
He also prayed for patience and endurance for the bereaved families during this difficult time.
The Governor reiterated that the sacrifices of the martyrs in the ongoing war against terrorism will never be forgotten and that the nation remains united in its resolve to defeat extremism and violence.
