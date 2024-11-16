Open Menu

Governor KP Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In Kalat

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Governor KP condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Kalat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Kalat area of Balochistan.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the incident, the Governor paid tribute to the brave security personnel who lost their lives in the attack.

In his statement, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also prayed for patience and endurance for the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The Governor reiterated that the sacrifices of the martyrs in the ongoing war against terrorism will never be forgotten and that the nation remains united in its resolve to defeat extremism and violence.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Kalat Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

3 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

3 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

3 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

6 hours ago
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

18 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

18 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan