Governor KP Condoles Death Of Dr. Abbas Tariq

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Dr. Abbas Tariq and Dr. Shah Alam who were infected with Corona virus and prayed for the elevation of the status of the deceased.

In his condolence statement, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the strength of the bereaved to bear these irreparable losses with patience. The Governor said that the services rendered by the doctors in the fight against Corona epidemic and in the treatment of Corona patients were commendable and in the present situation the services and sacrifices of the doctors were commendable. The martyred doctors will live forever in the hearts of the people, the Governor said.

