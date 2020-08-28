UrduPoint.com
Governor KP Condoles Death Of Flood Victims

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:11 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman has expressed heartfelt woes for the loss of lives caused due heavy rains and floods in Chitral, Swat, Madyan and other areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman has expressed heartfelt woes for the loss of lives caused due heavy rains and floods in Chitral, Swat, Madyan and other areas.

The Governor directed the concerned agencies to intensify relief activities in the affected areas.

He said that all possible help would be given to the victims. The Governor expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for departed souls and patience, courage for the bereaved.

