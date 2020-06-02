Governor KP condoles death of MNA Munir Orakzai

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday condoled the death of Member National Assembly (MNA) Munir Orakzai from Kurram who was passed away early Tuesday morning following a heart attack, only a few days after he recovered from COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday condoled the death of Member National Assembly (MNA) Munir Orakzai from Kurram who was passed away early Tuesday morning following a heart attack, only a few days after he recovered from COVID-19.

Governor Shah Farman expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of MNA Munir Orakzai and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The funeral of Munir Orakzai was offered in his native village of Manduri, where he was currently residing.

According to family members the MNA had tested negative for coronavirus earlier. A second test conducted after the heart attack also came out negative, the family claimed.

Having served as a member of the National Assembly thrice, Orakzai was elected from the NA-45 constituency on the Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl's (JUI-F) ticket in the 2018 general elections. He was 60 years old. He also prayed for the departed soul, adding that his political services will always be remembered.