Governor KP condoles death of renowned TV artist Tariq Aziz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of renowned tv artist Tariq Aziz.

In his condolence statement, Governor Shah Farman while paying rich tributes to late Tariq Aziz, said, he (Tariq Aziz) was undoubtedly a distinguished personality, the late made a name for himself in the field of art due to his ability and skill and was popular among the people due to his unique style of hospitality and conversation.

Expressing deep sympathy, I pray for the forgiveness of the deceased and for the strength of the bereaved family to bear this trauma with patience, the Governor KP remarked.