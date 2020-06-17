UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor KP Condoles Death Of Renowned TV Artist Tariq Aziz

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:37 PM

Governor KP condoles death of renowned TV artist Tariq Aziz

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of renowned TV artist Tariq Aziz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of renowned tv artist Tariq Aziz.

In his condolence statement, Governor Shah Farman while paying rich tributes to late Tariq Aziz, said, he (Tariq Aziz) was undoubtedly a distinguished personality, the late made a name for himself in the field of art due to his ability and skill and was popular among the people due to his unique style of hospitality and conversation.

Expressing deep sympathy, I pray for the forgiveness of the deceased and for the strength of the bereaved family to bear this trauma with patience, the Governor KP remarked.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Tariq Aziz Family TV Sad

Recent Stories

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

9 minutes ago

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

2 hours ago

Russia, ASEAN to Expand Exchanges in Infectious Di ..

1 minute ago

Global Oil Demand Expected to Decline by 6.4Mln Bp ..

1 minute ago

OPEC Maintains Last Month's Forecast for 9.1 Mb/D ..

1 minute ago

Noted Pashto poet, playwright hospitalized

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.