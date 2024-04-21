Governor KP condoles martyrdom of two customs officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Sunday expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of two customs officials in a firing incident at the Customs Squad in Dera Ismail Khan.

The governor expressed his strong condemnation of a tragic incident and extended heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He elevated the ranks of the martyrs and offered prayers for the bereaved families.

Haji Ghulam Ali expressed concern and regret over the repeated targeting of the Customs Squad in Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/ijz/1555