Governor KP condoles with President PPC Bukhar Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of senior journalist and president of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Syed Bukhar Shah.

In his condolence statement, Governor Shah Farman expressed deep sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased.