Governor KP Congratulate Christian Community On Easter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Sunday congratulates the Christian community across the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the festival of Easter here.

Easter is the name of the spirit of love and mutual respect, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said in a message issued on Sunday. The Christian community has an important role in the development and prosperity of the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali added.

The services of the Christian community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all sectors including the education sector are commendable, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

According to the constitution of Pakistan, the personal and religious rights of all minorities, including the Christian community, are fully protected, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

“We all have to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and stand among developed countries,” Haji Ghulam Ali said. A prosperous and developed Pakistan is the guarantor of our best future, Haji Ghulam Ali said, adding, for a bright, better and prosperous future, we have to move forward unitedly.

