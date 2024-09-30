Governor KP congratulates Dr. Sadia Kamal on becoming PFUJ Workers' President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to renowned journalist Dr. Sadia Kamal on her election as the President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Workers.

In a message, the Governor praised Dr Sadia to become the president of journalist community.

He said that it is significance for a woman to get leadership role and accept responsibility.

He said that it was included in Pakistan Peoples Party's manifesto to encourage and empower women.

Kundi described this election as a historic moment, not only for Dr.

Kamal but for the entire journalistic community.

He said, "Under Dr. Sadia Kamal's leadership, the strength and dignity of PFUJ Workers will surely increase. Her expertise, experience, and dedication to journalism will pave the way for new opportunities in the media sector."

The Governor expressed his hopes for her success in this new position and emphasized the importance of promoting journalistic ethics.

He conveyed confidence that Dr. Sadia Kamal would fulfill her responsibilities effectively and play a significant role in advancing press freedom and ethical journalism in Pakistan.

