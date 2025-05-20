Open Menu

Governor KP Congratulates Gen Asim Munir On Being Conferred Field Marshal Rank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:27 PM

Governor KP congratulates Gen Asim Munir on being conferred Field Marshal rank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday lauded the government's decision to promote Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir as Field Marshal, calling it a timely step that reflects the nation's trust and affection for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

In a statement, Governor Kundi said that General Munir's role in countering internal and external conspiracies and strengthening Pakistan's defense has been recognized globally.

He added that the people of Pakistan take great pride in their armed forces and their military leadership.

The Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to General Asim Munir on his elevation to Field Marshal and conveyed his best wishes for continued success in his service to the nation.

