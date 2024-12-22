Open Menu

Governor KP Congratulates Newly Elected Cabinet Of RIUJ

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Governor KP congratulates newly elected cabinet of RIUJ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected cabinet of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), expressing hope that they would play a pivotal role in enhancing the dignity of journalism and securing the rights of journalists.

In a message, the Governor congratulated the newly elected officials, including senior journalist Tariq Usmani President, Rizwan Ghelzai General Secretary, Yasir Nazar Finance Secretary and Mudassar Ilyas Kiani Secretary Information.

He termed their success as a significant milestone in the field of journalism.

He emphasized the importance of free and responsible journalism, highlighting that it is crucial in today’s time.

Kundi further said that the newly elected officials are not only leaders for their voters but for the entire journalistic community.

APP/ash/

