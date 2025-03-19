Open Menu

Governor KP Congratulates Newly Elected Leadership Of National Press Club

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Governor KP congratulates newly elected leadership of National Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the Journalist Panel for their victory in the annual elections of the National Press Club Islamabad.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Kundi felicitated the newly elected President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi, and other cabinet members.

He said that their success reflects the trust and confidence of Islamabad’s journalist community in their leadership.

Expressing his hopes for the new leadership, the Governor emphasized that the National Press Club’s management must play a key role in safeguarding press freedom, protecting journalists’ rights, and ensuring their welfare.

He highlighted the club’s significant contribution to upholding press freedom and supporting media professionals across the country.

Governor Kundi further said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always been at the forefront of advocating for press freedom and journalists' welfare.

He reassured that the party would continue its unwavering support for the National Press Club Islamabad and other journalistic organizations in Pakistan.

He also expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership would use the platform of the National Press Club to strengthen democracy and contribute to the country's development and stability.

