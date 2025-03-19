Governor KP Congratulates Newly Elected Leadership Of National Press Club
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the Journalist Panel for their victory in the annual elections of the National Press Club Islamabad.
In his congratulatory message, Governor Kundi felicitated the newly elected President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi, and other cabinet members.
He said that their success reflects the trust and confidence of Islamabad’s journalist community in their leadership.
Expressing his hopes for the new leadership, the Governor emphasized that the National Press Club’s management must play a key role in safeguarding press freedom, protecting journalists’ rights, and ensuring their welfare.
He highlighted the club’s significant contribution to upholding press freedom and supporting media professionals across the country.
Governor Kundi further said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always been at the forefront of advocating for press freedom and journalists' welfare.
He reassured that the party would continue its unwavering support for the National Press Club Islamabad and other journalistic organizations in Pakistan.
He also expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership would use the platform of the National Press Club to strengthen democracy and contribute to the country's development and stability.
Recent Stories
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi receives US Consul-General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..17 minutes ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters18 minutes ago
-
FDA ‘One Window Counter’ progress reviewed18 minutes ago
-
Tilapia fish seed released into ponds to enjoy feast on degnue larvae19 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead over domestic dispute19 minutes ago
-
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s independence21 minutes ago
-
Effective IT utilization crucial for enhanced efficiency: MD NPF Rizvi29 minutes ago
-
President reaffirms commitment to defeat terrorism, ensure sustainable peace, development in Balochi ..29 minutes ago
-
Azeem's artwork exhibited at PAC38 minutes ago
-
Quality of policing improved by organizing open courts; RPO38 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover liquor, arijuana38 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in truck collision near Phuleli canal39 minutes ago