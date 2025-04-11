Governor KP congratulates Noor Zaman on winning U-23 World Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday lauded Pakistani athlete Noor Zaman for his remarkable victory in the U-23 World Squash Championship, congratulating the young champion and the entire nation on the achievement.

In his statement on Friday, Governor Kundi said Noor Zaman has once again brought pride to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through his exceptional performance in squash. “Noor Zaman is not only a source of pride for KP but for the entire country,” he said.

He added that Noor Zaman’s triumph on the global stage has elevated Pakistan's reputation worldwide and expressed his best wishes for the athlete’s continued success in future squash competitions.