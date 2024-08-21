Governor KP contacts Pakistani Ambassador in Iran; expresses grief over tragic bus accident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the traffic incident at Yazd city in Iran which claimed the lives of 28 Pakistani zaireen and injured 23 persons.

The Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has contacted Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Mudassar Tipu in Iran regarding the tragic bus accident in Yazd.

The Governor emphasized the need for providing all possible assistance to the victims.

Ambassador Tipu assured that every effort would be made to support the affected individuals, despite the accident site being 700 kilometers away from the consulate, said Governor Kundi.

He said that the Pakistani Ambassador is personally overseeing the relief operations.

Governor Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Pakistani pilgrims in Yazd.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari has also conveyed profound grief over the incident and instructed the Sindh government to immediately contact the families of the victims.

The affected individuals are from Larkana, and the government will ensure full support for their relatives, he said.

He said that special directives have been issued by President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the repatriation of the deceased bodies. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has promptly contacted Iranian authorities in response to the accident.

Governor Kundi extended prayers for the swift recovery of the injured and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

He also welcomed the Iranian authorities' commitment to providing maximum support.

