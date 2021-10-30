Governor KP direct officials to ensure public service delivery on time

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has directed the officials of Federal government departments in KP to ensure public service delivery on time and on priority basis.

He said this while chairing a meeting at Governor House to revive the quarterly performance of federal departments in the province under Pakistan Citizen Portal Dashboard.

The meeting was attended by Accountant General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan, Principal Secretary Governor Mahmood Hassan, Additional Secretary Governor Saiful islam, representatives of WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, NHA, FIA, Post Office, Railways and other federal departments, said the Spokesman on Saturday.

Governor reviewed the performance of federal departments related to public service delivery and resolution of public grievances. Meanwhile a separate quarterly report of the federal departments on resolving public grievances was presented to the Governor at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Governor Shah Farman said that government agencies should ensure public service delivery on time and on priority basis.

First of all, as a governor, I present myself for accountability, Governor Shah Farman said.

Federal government officials will have to improve their attitudes towards public service and no lethargy would be accepted in this regard, Governor Shah Farman added.