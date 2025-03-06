Governor KP discusses key water projects with Chairman Wapda

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday met with Chairman Wapda, Lieutenant General (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, to discuss ongoing and proposed water projects in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday met with Chairman Wapda, Lieutenant General (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, to discuss ongoing and proposed water projects in the province.

PPP's parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, was also present during the meeting.

The discussions focused on key projects, including the Chashma Lift Canal, Gomal Zam, Tank Zam, Sheikh Haider Zam, Mohmand Dam, and Dasu Dam.

Governor Kundi emphasized the significance of the Chashma Lift Canal project, saying that its completion would bring an agricultural revolution to the province.

He urged the authorities to ensure its timely inauguration, highlighting that it would not only boost agriculture but also improve the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Federal Minister for Water and Power, and especially the Wapda Chairman for their keen interest in the project.

The Governor also stressed the urgent need for constructing small dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that these projects would enhance water storage capacity, leading to agricultural development and overall public welfare.

Chairman Wapda briefed the Governor on the progress of these projects and assured that all efforts were being made to complete them within the stipulated time frame.

He highlighted that the water projects would not only help address water shortages but also contribute to the production of affordable electricity, which is crucial for industrial and agricultural growth.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the necessity of a coordinated strategy to efficiently utilize water resources and address the energy crisis. It was also emphasized that close cooperation between federal and provincial authorities is essential to ensure the timely completion of these vital projects.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, met with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Chairman, Sultan Ali Allana, to discuss investment, financial sector improvements, and economic development in the province.

The Governor emphasized the crucial role of the banking sector in boosting economic activities and appreciated HBL’s efforts in providing financial services in rural areas.

