Governor KP Discusses Political Strategy With Party's Leadership
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday emphasized the importance of strengthening the party's organization and addressing the issues faced by the people of Balochistan.
He said this during a meeting with the delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), consisting of Balochistan Provincial Secretary Coordination Rabani Khilji, Media Coordinator Hayat Achakzai, and Senator Shah Muhammad Khilji, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
During the meeting, they engaged in detailed discussions regarding the political situation in Balochistan and the party's organizational strategy.
The delegation highlighted the PPP's contributions to Balochistan and praised President Asif Ali Zardari's efforts for the province's development and stability. The delegation agreed to enhance the effectiveness of the PPP's policies aimed at the welfare and development of the province.
Meanwhile, Raja Mubashir Ijaz, Divisional General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Azad Kashmir, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
During the meeting, Ijaz expressed that Kundi’s appointment as Governor is highly beneficial for both the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the party.
He praised Kundi's proactive approach to highlighting and addressing provincial issues, saying that such dynamism is unparalleled across the country.Ijaz presented a special bouquet to Governor Kundi and extended an invitation for him to visit Azad Kashmir.
Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with key leaders from PPP, including Chaudhry Riaz, Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khanzada, Raja Mubashir Ijaz, Divisional General Secretary of PPP Azad Kashmir, and Abrar Saeed Swati Deputy General Secretary of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the meeting, they hold discussions on the current political situation in the country, the challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and organizational matters concerning the party in Azad Kashmir. The dialogue aimed to strengthen party coordination and address pressing regional issues.
