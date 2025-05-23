Governor KP Discusses Security, Border Issues, CPEC Concerns With Interior Minister
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, met with Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi here on Friday to discuss the law and order situation in the province, with a particular focus on public and commercial challenges at the Torkham and Taftan border crossings, as well as security concerns related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
During the meeting, Governor Kundi expressed concern over the growing incidents of unrest and abductions, especially in the Dera Ismail Khan region along the CPEC route.
He highlighted that these security challenges were not only raising fears among locals and workers but also hindering ongoing development projects.
The Governor also brought attention to the difficulties faced by traders and ordinary citizens at the Torkham border and the problems encountered by pilgrims at the Taftan crossing.
He stressed that both locations were of significant national and regional importance and required improved facilities and enhanced security measures.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the Governor that effective steps are being taken to safeguard CPEC projects and that addressing the concerns of traders and pilgrims at both border points is a top priority.
He reiterated the government's commitment to resolving the issues at Taftan on a priority basis.
Responding to the Governor’s request, the minister also assured prompt action for the establishment of a passport office in Tehsil Paharpur. He added that he plans to visit both Torkham and Taftan borders in the near future.
