Governor KP distributes degrees, medals among graduates of University of Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday attended the third convocation of the University of Swat as a special guest and distributed degrees among 152 graduates from various disciplines, including 58 outstanding students who were awarded gold medals for their academic achievements.

The Governor inaugurated a tree plantation drive in the University's green campus to promote environmental sustainability.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr. Hassan Sher, political figures including Najmuddin Khan, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Dr. Haider Ali Khan, Sajid Hussain Turi, along with students, parents and faculty members.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the academic accomplishments of the students and emphasized the unique position of the University of Swat in fostering education and peace.

He highlighted Swat Valley's global recognition through figures like Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate and its advocacy for education worldwide.

Governor Kundi urged the educated youth of Swat University to promote the valley's natural beauty and tourist attractions globally. He stressed the need for faculty members to conduct innovative research in natural resources and tourism sectors to attract international investors and develop the region.

Acknowledging financial challenges faced by public sector universities in the province, the Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for allocating funds in the 2024-25 budget, aiming to improve the financial stability of universities across the country.

Faisal Karim Kundi concluded by calling on all universities to prioritize self-sustainability, maintain academic standards, and prepare students to face future challenges with merit and excellence.

The convocation not only celebrated academic achievements but also underscored the University of Swat's pivotal role in promoting education and peace in the picturesque Swat Valley.