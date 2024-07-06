Open Menu

Governor KP Distributes Degrees, Medals Among Graduates Of University Of Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Governor KP distributes degrees, medals among graduates of University of Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday attended the third convocation of the University of Swat as a special guest and distributed degrees among 152 graduates from various disciplines, including 58 outstanding students who were awarded gold medals for their academic achievements.

The Governor inaugurated a tree plantation drive in the University's green campus to promote environmental sustainability.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr. Hassan Sher, political figures including Najmuddin Khan, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Dr. Haider Ali Khan, Sajid Hussain Turi, along with students, parents and faculty members.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the academic accomplishments of the students and emphasized the unique position of the University of Swat in fostering education and peace.

He highlighted Swat Valley's global recognition through figures like Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate and its advocacy for education worldwide.

Governor Kundi urged the educated youth of Swat University to promote the valley's natural beauty and tourist attractions globally. He stressed the need for faculty members to conduct innovative research in natural resources and tourism sectors to attract international investors and develop the region.

Acknowledging financial challenges faced by public sector universities in the province, the Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for allocating funds in the 2024-25 budget, aiming to improve the financial stability of universities across the country.

Faisal Karim Kundi concluded by calling on all universities to prioritize self-sustainability, maintain academic standards, and prepare students to face future challenges with merit and excellence.

The convocation not only celebrated academic achievements but also underscored the University of Swat's pivotal role in promoting education and peace in the picturesque Swat Valley.

Related Topics

Malala Yousafzai Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Swat Budget Muhammad Ali Faisal Karim Kundi Gold Event All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

2 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

19 hours ago
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

22 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

22 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

1 day ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan