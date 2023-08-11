Open Menu

Governor KP Distributes Wheelchairs Among Disable Students

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 05:39 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday distributed wheelchairs among 30 disabled students of eleven universities of the province under the Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

The wheelchair distribution ceremony was attended among others by Chairman Higher Education Commission, Professor Mukhtar Ahmad, Vice Chancellors of various universities, Secretary Higher Education, Aneela Durrani and students.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor praised the courage and spirit of the disable students and said that it was the responsibility of each and every society member to facilitate them in their educational journey.

He said these girls and female students should be granted fee exemption by the respective universities besides creating employment opportunities for them. He said that provision of electric wheelchairs would also instill and increase confidence in these students.

Haji Ghulam Ali also praised the dedication and commitment of parents that provided help to their children adding that it was the support of the parents that enabled these disable students to overcome difficulties and challenges in life.

He also highlighted the vision and efforts of the Higher Education Commission to further improve the standard of education and address the problems of universities.

