Governor KP donates two dialysis machines to LRH, inquires about health of Peshawar blast victims

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Lady Reading Hospital, here, and inquired about the health of under-treatment Police Lines Masjid blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Lady Reading Hospital, here, and inquired about the health of under-treatment Police Lines Masjid blast victims.

Talking to media men, Haji Ghulam Ali said that the Police had been rendering great sacrifices for the restoration of peace and fought with bravery with the security forces. He said during his visit earlier on, he had told about the shortage of dialysis machines which is why he was donating two dialysis machines so that the people get timely treatment.

"It was my second visit to inquire about the health of our brave Police Jawans who rendered a lot of sacrifices in the war against terror," Haji Ghulam Ali said.

"It was a national tragedy," he said, adding, "Chief Minister (Interim) and Governor are on the same page and we will fulfill all the requirements and even before the incident, it had been said that all political parties would like to sit together," he added.

He said, the Police Lines Masjid blast had given a new spirit to the Police Jawans and their morale will be higher. "Thanks to the prime minister and army chief for reaching the hospital on the same day," Haji Ghulam Ali further said.

"In the apex committee meeting, everything was discussed, as all things were put forward," he said while referring to the meeting held to review National Action Policy (NAP) held in Peshawar on Friday, adding that a non-participation of a party (purportedly PTI), "let the nation decide that even in such situations, they are not one and playing politics".

The Election Commission should consult with the institutions regarding security so that a transparent and peaceful election is possible, he said, adding, the election was postponed due to the martyrdom of Benazir because it was also a tragedy.

"We will invite the same party again, we have also invited them in APC and surprisingly the style of his (Imran) hatred is that he never wrote a letter to the incumbent Prime Minister with his name and signature," Haji Ghulam Ali said.

"Police's testimonies were politicized," he said, adding, "Today's situation should be taken seriously, the by-elections are only in a few Constituencies and there should be an election commission, but providing security is the job of the provincial government and the Police and law enforcing agencies." "If they are so obstinate, then the Tiger Force should be brought in for security," Governor KP said. In question, the Governor KP said that he was not aware of not inviting Jamaat-e-Islami.

Around 400 explosions took place in the past, thousands were martyred and at the time he was the Chief Minister of the Province but did not attend the funerals, he alleged. "My responsibility is to reduce the problems of the province and people around are considering the good relationship with the ministers and the provincial government as holding the cabinet hostage," Haji Ghulam Ali said.

Health is a big issue, measures are being taken in this regard, he said, adding, Rs. 470 billion was given for the improvement of the institution, and the Prime Minister has now also ordered an inquiry in this connection.