PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday highlighted the crucial role of agriculture in the development of the province.

The Governor said this during dinner organized by the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Market Association here, that was attended by President Malik Sohni, MPA Arbab Zarak, and other notable guests.

Governor Kundi said that fruits and vegetables are not only beneficial for health but also play a significant role in the country's economy.

He emphasized that Pakistan, being an agricultural country, relies heavily on its agricultural sector, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a diverse range of fruits and vegetables are grown. Unfortunately, Kundi remarked, those in charge of the province seem more concerned about their own interests rather than the welfare of the agricultural sector.

He further said that the integration of traditional farming practices with modern techniques could enhance agricultural productivity and stabilize local markets. This diversity is also vital for local culture and food security.

The Governor assured that he would play a key role in addressing the issues raised.

Earlier, President Malik Sohni presented several demands, including the need for development work in markets where traders and commission agents are paying taxes without seeing corresponding improvements.

He also demanded the reopening of the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham, which has been closed for a month, causing significant financial losses. Additionally, Sohni called for the relocation of the fruit and vegetable market in Lahore, which is affecting traders from Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to a more suitable location.

He also requested that the salaries of market committee staff in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan be processed through the Accountant General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, similar to other government employees.

Governor Kundi not only assured a resolution to these issues but also extended an invitation to the Governor’s House for further discussions.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, underscored the importance of art and design in highlighting national culture and stated that promoting these fields is a top priority.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Salman Khan from the "We Work to Empower".

Governor Kundi revealed plans for a major art and design exhibition at the Governor’s House, with discussions already underway with universities in the province to support the event.

He said that competitions in art, design, and motivational speeches would foster cultural awareness among the youth and create business opportunities with international markets.

The Governor emphasized that the Governor’s House remains open to all forms of art and skill, promising full support for talented individuals.

He lamented that, unlike western countries where government support advances skills, local talent often goes underutilized due to lack of government backing.

Kundi expressed his strong desire to elevate the skills of the youth to enhance the country's global reputation.

Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, affirmed that individuals who share in the suffering of orphans, widows, and the poor are held in high regard by Allah and are cherished.

He expressed these sentiments during a meeting with Irfanuddin Mehsud Advocate, a representative of the Khubaib Foundation College in Haripur.

Irfanuddin briefed the Governor about the college, which provides education to orphaned children.

Governor Kundi assured him that those who support orphans will never face adversity, as they are under Allah protection.

He further assured Irfanuddin that any issues related to the college could be addressed through the Governor’s House, which remains open for assistance and communication at all times.

APP/ash