Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasized his commitment to representing the interests of merged districts and acting as a advocate to get their rights.

He said this while addressing a Bajaur Jirga, led by central leader of PPP Akhunzada Chatan. Former Provincial President PPP Engineer Humayun Khan, Secretary Coordination Farzand Ali Khan, and Peoples Party Bajaur President Haji Sher Bahadur, among others participated.

Governor Faisal Kundi stressed the importance of maintaining peace for the province's development.

He criticized the provincial government for worsening conditions in education and healthcare, noting that even university vice chancellors remain unappointed.

He expressed disappointment that despite a significant Pashtun presence in Pakistan's cricket team, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not hosted a first-class match in the past 15 years.

Regarding development funds allocated after the 18th Amendment, Governor Kundi highlighted that special provisions were made for tribal areas, but these were mismanaged, exacerbating local issues.

He reiterated his stance that provincial and Federal governments must collaborate to resolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's issues through dialogue rather than through confrontational rhetoric, as challenges cannot be addressed through mere verbal exchanges but require substantive action and cooperation among political parties in the province.