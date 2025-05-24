Governor KP Emphasizes Deepening Ties With Africa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighted Pakistan’s “enduring and sincere” friendship with African nations during a keynote address as the chief guest at a prestigious event marking 'Africa Day' here on Saturday.
Speaking at the ceremony, which drew a large gathering including UN Resident Coordinator Muhammad Yahya, ambassadors and high commissioners from African nations, members of parliament, diplomats, and other dignitaries, Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, education, cultural exchange, and joint development initiatives.
“The more we connect with one another, the stronger we become,” he said.
Extending heartfelt congratulations to the people and nations of Africa on the occasion, the Governor remarked on the significance of this year's Africa Day theme, "Revisiting Our History, Shaping Our Future," saying that it resonates deeply not just with Africa but also with Pakistan.
He praised the cultural heritage, unity, and self-reliance efforts of African nations, drawing parallels with values shared by Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as sovereignty, cultural diversity, and people-centered development.
Governor Kundi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationships with African countries and expressed a strong desire to enhance collaboration across various sectors.
