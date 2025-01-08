Governor KP emphasizes role of social welfare organizations in serving humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday said that those who serve humanity are highly valued, emphasizing the need for active social welfare organizations in the province to contribute to the betterment of society.

The Governor said this during a meeting with Asif Chishti, Head of Operations at Muslim Aid Pakistan, who briefed him about the organization’s relief work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including flood-affected areas in Chitral and Upper and

Lower Dir.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the importance of social organizations in helping the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the residents of the southern districts of the province such as Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan are also awaiting assistance from these organizations.

He commended the Red Crescent Society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its active role in emergency situations through out the province.

He called for collaboration between Muslim Aid and the Red Crescent to further enhance welfare activities in the province.

During the meeting, it was also decided that, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, food items and tents would be provided to the people affected by the floods in Kurram.

Chairman of the Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habib Malik Orakzai, was also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Director of the Chinese construction company, Overseas Representative Office Union, Li Ping, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, Li Ping briefed the Governor about the ongoing construction work on the N-5 in Sindh.

Governor Kundi praised the company's work and suggested that the company consider participating in the Chashma Lift Canal project.

He highlighted that the Chashma Lift Canal is not only a key development project for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire country.

He emphasized that the involvement of globally recognized companies in the project is crucial for its sustainability and long-term success.

Similarly, Renowned political and social figure from Oxford, Pakistan-born, Mumtaz Fareed Nartopa, also called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, they discussed various topics, including the security situation in the province, women empowerment, youth engagement, peace-building efforts, and initiatives to promote the province's soft image.

Governor Kundi emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to many talented youth, and it is essential to encourage and support them.

He further said that enhancing the province’s soft image would contribute positively to Pakistan's overall international reputation.

Mumtaz Fareed Nartopa praised the Governor’s efforts, particularly in promoting interfaith harmony and inter-sectarian unity at the Governor's House.

