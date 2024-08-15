Governor KP emphasizes support for youth affected by terrorism

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday stressed the importance of providing benefits to the war on terror affected youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Prime Minister's Youth Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday stressed the importance of providing benefits to the war on terror affected youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Prime Minister's Youth Program.

The Governor said this during a ceremony at the Prime Minister's Secretariat, where squash player Norina Shams from Dir was awarded a sponsorship by the Zakori Group.

The event was attended by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Youth Affairs Rana Mashhood, NEVTEC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Zakori Group Chairman Ayub Zakori, Bilour Group Director Sherbaz Bilour, Deputy Secretary of Sports Qasim Khattak, and other officials.

Governor Kundi expressed appreciation for the support extended to Norina Shams and urged similar backing for other talented youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He criticized the provincial government for neglecting sports and highlighted that many young people are making significant achievements in sports through their own efforts.

He emphasized that the Governor’s House is dedicated to encouraging talented youth and is working to promote educational and recreational activities as a means to protect the province from terrorism and extremism.

For the first time in the history of the Governor's House, conferences on Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Pashto famous poet Khushal Khan Khattak, as well as interfaith harmony, have been organized.

Governor Kundi called on the Federal government to ensure that 50 percent of social welfare funds are allocated to sports and youth welfare.

He also urged institutions and affluent individuals across the country to support and encourage talented youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rana Mashhood, Advisor to the Prime Minister, affirmed the government's commitment to making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a priority under Governor Kundi’s leadership.

He cited the success of Arshad Nadeem, who was supported by the government and brought honor to the country, and promised similar support for thousands of other youths.

Mashhood praised Gulmina Bilal Ahmad for her decades-long dedication to societal betterment.

Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson of NEVTEC, described the agreement as the first step toward supporting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's athletes and commended Governor Kundi's efforts.

During the ceremony, the sponsorship agreement between the Zakori Group and Norina Shams was formally signed.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of the four security personnel in South Waziristan.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and prayed for their patience and strength.

The Governor also lauded the bravery and courage of the security forces, who killed six militants during exchange of fire.

He praised their unwavering determination and resolve in the fight against terrorism.