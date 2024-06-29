Governor KP expresses condolence over ambulance accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the Ambulance accident near DI Khan Motorway Hakla Interchange.

In a condolence message, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed regret over the death of five persons in the accident.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy to the affected family and relatives.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul of the deceased persons and the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.