Governor KP Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Haji Mirza Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of of Haji Mirza Khan, the father of Adil Safi, the President of the Peoples Youth Organization Peshawar.
In his message, the Governor extended his condolences to Adil Safi and other family members, offering them prayers for patience and strength during this difficult time.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Haji Mirza Khan20 seconds ago
-
Michni police arrest 14 gamblers, recovers bet-money20 minutes ago
-
Maternal & neonatal training held20 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders, lawbreakers netted20 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold Khuli Kacheri on Dec 3020 minutes ago
-
Rs22.4m valuables stolen from house20 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura20 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police encounter20 minutes ago
-
Privatization of 3 DISCOs likely to be completed by next year: Awais30 minutes ago
-
Two detained robbers killed in police encounter30 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas40 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested with fake foreign currency notes worth Rs 440,00050 minutes ago