Governor KP Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Cricketer Umar Gul's Father

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Governor KP expresses condolence over death of cricketer Umar Gul's father

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of cricketer Umar Gul's father, Nadir Khan.

In his condolence message, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and for patience for the bereaved family.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the entire nation shares in the sorrow of Umar Gul and his family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grants the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

