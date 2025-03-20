Open Menu

Governor KP Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, senior politician, former Senator, former Member of the National Assembly, and leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF).

He prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s soul and for patience and strength for the bereaved family.

The Governor extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the grieving family, saying that Hafiz Hussain Ahmad was a wise and good politician.

Faisal Karim Kundi further remarked that Hafiz Hussain Ahmad's political and religious services will always be remembered.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saying that he shares in the grief of the family during this difficult time.

Recent Stories

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo move ..

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

19 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen ..

ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

19 minutes ago
 Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulka ..

Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

19 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational ..

Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on soc ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media

20 minutes ago
UAE marks International Day of Happiness

UAE marks International Day of Happiness

20 minutes ago
 UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

20 minutes ago
 Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, ..

Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Ar ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al ..

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ram ..

Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan