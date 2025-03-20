Governor KP Expresses Condolence Over Death Of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, senior politician, former Senator, former Member of the National Assembly, and leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF).
He prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s soul and for patience and strength for the bereaved family.
The Governor extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the grieving family, saying that Hafiz Hussain Ahmad was a wise and good politician.
Faisal Karim Kundi further remarked that Hafiz Hussain Ahmad's political and religious services will always be remembered.
He expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saying that he shares in the grief of the family during this difficult time.
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad2 minutes ago
-
Denmark backs Pakistan’s green transition, calls sustainability ‘a Business Opportunity’2 minutes ago
-
Rauf Hassan gets interim bail in four cases3 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 5-year jail in extortion case12 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among juvenile prisoners12 minutes ago
-
FIA cracks down on illegal currency trade: hawala, hundi operator arrested in Batagram12 minutes ago
-
PAC forms 3 Sub-Committees, raises concerns over lapsed grants & unauthorized honorariums12 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Municipal Committee launches crackdown on encroachments13 minutes ago
-
Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to prevent overcharging by intercity bus operators on Eid32 minutes ago
-
24,000 jobs created under PITB Tech Incubation Wing32 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown on illegal LPG decanting, encroachments in Bahawalpur32 minutes ago
-
DGSE hosts ‘Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive’32 minutes ago