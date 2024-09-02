PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday extended condolences to Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider over the demise of his mother-in-law.

The governor prayed to Allah to grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.