Governor KP Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of Governor Punjab's Mother-in-law

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Governor KP expresses condolence over demise of Governor Punjab's mother-in-law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday extended condolences to Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider over the demise of his mother-in-law.

The governor prayed to Allah to grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

