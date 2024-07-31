PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack in which Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh was martyred.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for martyr Ismail Haniyeh’s and expressed condolences to the Palestinian people on the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh.

The news of Ismail Haniyeh's death was deeply distressing for the Palestinian people and the entire Muslim Ummah, he added.

He said that Ismail Haniyeh raised his voice for Palestinian rights at every forum.

He also consistently advocated for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.